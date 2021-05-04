Patricia Krump, 85

Patricia Ann Krump 85, of Hankinson, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, in Hankinson. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Hankinson. No flowers or cards please.
Patricia Ann was born March 17, 1935, the daughter of Milton and Ellen Sedler. She attended grade school in Great Bend and graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1953. She then attended college at Valley City and Moorhead. Patricia taught school for three years before getting married to George Krump on July 22, 1956. They resided near Hankinson, ND living on the family farm. They had three daughters, Donolyn, Nancy and LuWana. Patricia helped her husband on the farm with field work and with their Hereford cows. She worked at the Fairway store in Hankinson for seven years.
She was a member of the United Church of Christ in Hankinson and a member of the church’s Women’s Guild. Patricia loved to spend her time in the garden with her flowers and watching birds. She loved to read and being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband George, parents Milton and Ellen Sedler, brothers Larry & Gerald Sedler and great granddaughter Trinity Simard. She is survived by her daughters Donolyn Krump, Nancy Erickson (Greg), LuWana Buckhaus (Donald), brother Lowell Sedler, eleven grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.