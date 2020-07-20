Patricia “Patty” Goolsbey, 88, of Milnor, North Dakota, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 at the Oakes Good Samaritan Society.
Visitation will be held from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 followed by the Rosary at 3:30 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 4 p.m. at St. Arnold’s Catholic Church in Milnor. Burial will be at St. Martin Cemetery, Geneseo, North Dakota. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Dahlstrom Funeral Home website (www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com) on her obituary page.
Patricia Louise, third child of Andrew and Irene (Warzeka) Bauch was born June 11, 1932 at home in Geneseo, North Dakota. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Martin’s Catholic Church and attended school in Geneseo.
On Jan. 12, 1950, she married Harvey Eugene Goolsbey and they were blessed with eight children, Gloria, Timothy, Dani, Scott, Todd, Nancy and twins Kari and Kelly. Patty and Gene lived, farmed and raised their family in Sargent County. Much of her time was spent milking cows and taking care of the animals. She later worked for the Dietzler family in their grocery store in Milnor when the kids were older.
In 1980, they moved to DeLamere when they bought the North Forty Bar and made their home upstairs.
Gene passed away on Jan. 29, 1986. Patty continued to run the bar until 1994 when she sold the business, but continued working there.
She later married Earl Wickoren and they lived in Milnor. After her move to Milnor, she enjoyed working at Lakeview Golf Clubhouse.
On Oct. 9, 2019, she became a resident of the Oakes Good Samaritan Society where she met many new friends. She was thankful for the great care she received from the staff. When she first moved in she wanted to be back home in Milnor, and by the end, she considered the staff as part of her family and that as her home.
There was NOTHING more important to her than her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They brought enormous joy and happiness to her and she loved spending time with them whenever she could. They all loved to go over to “Grandma Pat’s” house, where many card and board games were played and much laughter was heard. She loved hosting the many huge family gatherings whether it was in their small farm house or her backyard in Milnor, where she loved gardening and working in her yard. She also enjoyed all sports, especially those that Gene and all the family were part of. She was a Minnesota Twins fan ... win or lose.
She was a member of St. Arnold’s Catholic Church, St. Arnold’s Christian Mothers and also a member of the St. Martin’s Christian Mothers.
She will be forever loved and missed by her children, Gloria (Merril) Decker, Tim Goolsbey, Dani Dahlstrom, Scott Goolsbey, Todd Goolsbey, Nancy (Rich) Prante, Kari (Steve) Krause and Kelly (Lee) Sagvold; sisters, Janice Ernst and Maxine (Larry) Schwahn; her brother, William (Joan) Bauch and a brother-in-law, David Kretchman. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Andy and Irene, her husband Gene, an infant sister Mary, three sisters, Jean Kretchman, Phyllis Bauch and Marjorie Ahmann, brothers-in-law, Ambrose Ahmann and Fred Ernst, sister and brother-in-law, LaRae and Art Swenson and a nephew, Douglas Ernst.
Dahlstrom Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
