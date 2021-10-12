Ramona Place, 94

This is a very sad day for our family. Our mother, Ramona L. Place, 94, passed on over to heaven, Bismarck, North Dakota, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
Funeral Services were held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at DaWise-Perry / Mandan Crematory, Mandan, North Dakota, with Rev. Mike Fix officiating. Burial was in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Ramona was born July 6, 1927, in Hankinson, North Dakota, to Gilbert and Minnie (Bladow) Miller. She was raised and educated in Hankinson. She was confirmed from Evangelical Lutheran Church and graduated from Hankinson High School. She also attended Valley City Teacher’s College. Ramona taught in a one room school in Brightwood Township, North Dakota. On Jan. 11, 1948, she married Herbert Place in Hankinson. She worked as a specialist in childcare in various churches and private homes. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, word search, singing in the choir and music in general.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Lund, Clovis, California, Bruce Place, McClusky, North Dakota, and Beth (George) Rickard, Bismarck, sister, Darcy Beling, Fargo, North Dakota; seven grandchildren; numerous, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Mercedes (Dennis) Bellin.
Ramona was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter, Deberah Place; brothers, Allen Miller, and Rueben Miller; sister, JoAnn Bohn; two grandsons, Henry Lund and George Rickard Jr.; and great-grandson, Reuben Pederson; son-in-law, Albert Lund.
Please sign her guestbook and share memories at www.dawiseperry.com. Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry / Mandan Crematory, Mandan, North Dakota.
