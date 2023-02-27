Ramona Viola (Dorgeloos) Muehler, 93
Our beautiful Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma Ramona Viola (Dorgeloos) Muehler, 93, passed away Feb. 24, 2023.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at First English Lutheran Church in Fairmount, North Dakota, with Rev. Matthew Tooman officiating. Organist will be Bonnie Hubrig with special music by Travis and Jessica Schreier.
Visitation will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2 with a 6:30 p.m. Prayer Service and Time of Sharing at the Bainbridge Funeral Home in Wheaton. Visitation will continue Friday morning one hour prior to service time at the church.
Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery, White Rock, South Dakota at a later date. Pallbearers will be Kurt Muehler, Gregg Muehler, Bobb Jo Escher-Curran Steven Escher, Dusty Escher, Travis Schreier, Jessica Schreier and Ardy Magnuson. Honorary Pallbearer will be Nichole Schreier.
Ramona was born on May 10, 1929, in Fargo, North Dakota, to John and Florence (Bruce) Dorgeloos. At the age of 3, she moved with her parents to rural Wheaton, Minnesota. At age 14, they moved to their farm, east Fairmont, Minnesota.
Ramona attended rural school, District 30 Taylor Township. She attended high school at the West Central School of Agriculture in Morris, Minnesota. She then attended Valley City State Teacher’s College in Valley City, North Dakota. She taught rural schools at Eckelson, North Dakota, and Summit Township, North Dakota. Before marriage, she also was a nurse’s aide at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota. After marriage, she tutored elementary children, taught piano lessons, worked at Dale’s Steak House and Rosers’ Turkey Farm, later J & J Poultry processing Wheaton. She was a true and dedicated farm wife and homemaker from taking care of the livestock, cleaning of the milking equipment, helping in the fields and being a wonderful and loving mother to her three children.
On Dec. 1, 1950, she was united in marriage to Adolph Muehler in Fairmount, North Dakota. They lived on a farm by Hankinson, North Dakota, but moved to a farm in rural Wheaton in 1956. A favorite pastime of theirs was ballroom dancing. Adolph passed away on Aug. 18, 2007. Ramona continued living on the farm to the age of 90 and continued mowing her large lawn, feeding the birds and taking care of her beautiful flower gardens.
Ramona and Adolph were blessed with three children; Jeffrey John, Tami Cay, and Lona Lee.
Ramona was a member of the Rosholt Senior Citizens, LWML-First English Lutheran at Fairmount. She was also director and secretary treasurer for the Graceland Cemetery Association for many years. She was Secretary-Treasurer for St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in which she played organ for over 50 years and at First English Lutheran Church in Fairmount. She worked as an election judge for Taylor Township as well as for the census for many years.
Ramona was also a very active parent in 4-H for many years. She had many hobbies and interests including sewing, baking, bird watching, gardening, music (playing and listening) and traveling. Her travels took her to all the states (except Alaska), Mexico and Canada. She always kept the birds and squirrels fed and enjoyed the wildlife on the farm which included deer, cougars and moose. The moose would welcome her in the mornings while she was hanging up clothes to dry. Some years back, a young relative located her through genealogy that led her to finding relatives (Dorgeloos) in Canada and Holland. Ramona mostly treasured her children, grandchildren and her friendships with others. She was known by her family for the best fried chicken and potato salad around and all the food she brought to our Pebbles Beach outings. Ramona had a beautiful smile, compassionate personality and sense of humor.
Ramona moved to Twin Town Villa Assisted Living in Breckenridge, in October 2019. She kept busy there as she would help with dishes, bedding, etc. In the past year, she moved to Memory Care at Twin Town Villa. Ramona passed away on Feb. 24, 2023, at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by her family.
Ramona is survived by her children: Jeff (Mary) Muehler of rural Fairmount, Tami (Ron) Escher of rural Dumont, Minnesota, and Lona (Cliff) Schreier of rural Rochester, Minnesota; her eight grandchildren: Kurtis (Jen) Muehler and Gregg (Shaina) Muehler both of Moorhead, Minnesota, Bobbie Jo (Patrick) Escher Curran of Irvine, California, Steven (Ashley) Escher of rural Dumont, Dusty (Tracy) Escher of rural Ortonville, Minnesota, Travis Schreier of Omaha, Nebraska, Jessica (Toan) Schreier of Hugo, Minnesota, and Sierra Rettig of Breckenridge; and 10 great grandchildren (Gracie, Asher, Katelynn, Emmilee, Rachel, Jeffrey, Leah, Ellis, Colt and Raina).
Ramona was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph; her granddaughter, Nichole Schreier; parents John and Florence Dorgeloos and her brothers Bruce and Earl Robeson.
