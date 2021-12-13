Purchase Access

Randy Lee Waasdorp, 63, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at St. Gerard’s Community of Care.

Services will be held at the Frank Family Funeral Home at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ALS Association of MN/ND/SD, an organization that provides support to ALS patients.

Randy was born on May 13, 1958, to Lee and Molly (Kiebke) Waasdorp in Fargo, North Dakota.

Randy was preceded by his father Lee Waasdorp, maternal grandparents Theodore and Doris Kiebke and paternal grandparents Leonardus and Sarah Waasdorp, his brother Byron Krause, and stepfather Bruce Krause.

Randy is survived by his mother Molly Krause, his brothers Larry (Cindy) Waasdorp, Bruce (Diane) Krause, and Kelly Waasdorp; his sisters Brenda (Dennis) Bozovsky, Diane (Gerald) Neiber, and Tanya (Brian) Stegman; his children Jason Waasdorp, NeTia (Travis) Bauman, Lacy (Ted) Richards, and Victoria (Simon) Wisnewski, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many close friends, especially Kevin Mojica, Mark Hrdlicka, Paul Aker, Bob Lyons, and Richard Kuchera for Dicks’ sake.

Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

