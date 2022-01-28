Renata “Reny” Rubey, 84

Renata “Reny” Rubey, formerly of Cayuga, North Dakota, passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2022, at the Twin Town Villa, Breckenridge, Minnesota, with family by her side.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. at St. Martin’s Church, Geneseo, North Dakota, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral. A lunch will be served in the church basement following the service.
Reny was born Sept. 24, 1937, in Hankinson, North Dakota, to Gustav and Rose Sestak. She grew up on a farm north of Lidgerwood, North Dakota. She attended and graduated from Lidgerwood Public School in 1955.
She met the love of her life at the Bohemian Hall in Lidgerwood when she was 17. She said when Vernon asked her to dance that “My knees and all the rest of me shook like a leaf all the while.” A year later, they got married in St. John’s Catholic Church in Lidgerwood on June 26, 1956. They lived on a small farm north of Geneseo where they raised their five children and farmed the land until Vernon passed away on June 8, 1999. She moved to Wahpeton in 2006 into a townhome and eventually the Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge.
Reny had a love for her beautiful flower gardens that dotted the farmstead and the large, but very practical, vegetable garden that helped feed the family. She was an amazing woman, she farmed with dad, raised five kids, she did a lot of canning and freezing, baked the most amazing bread, caramel rolls and apple bars. Her greatest joy was spending precious time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and camping. She was an active member of the St. Martins Church in Geneseo, the Altr society and taught CCD for many years. She had a great wit and sense of humor to the very end.
Reny is survived by her five children Kevin (Gerry) Rubey, California, Wanda (Mike) Katz, California, Laurie (Brent) Bystrom, Minnesota, Jenny (Paul) Lugert, North Dakota, David (Charissa) Rubey, North Dakota, 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and her brother Joe (Joanne) Sestak and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Gustav and Rose Sestak, her husband of 43 years, Vernon, sisters Rose Sestak, Mary Wacha, Irene Wahl, Anna Shorma and Mildred David, brother Gust Sestak and two infant sisters.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Twin Town Villa who gave her great care and comfort over the years.
Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
