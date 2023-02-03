Richard Hoglin, 90 Feb 3, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richard Hoglin, 90, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, formerly of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at St. Francis Hospital, in Breckenridge, Minnesota.His memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hankinson with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Tom Clark will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton. To plant a tree in memory of Richard Hoglin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Statistics The Economy