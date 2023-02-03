Richard Hoglin, 90, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, formerly of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at St. Francis Hospital, in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

His memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hankinson with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Tom Clark will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

