Richard Wettstein, 95

Richard M. Wettstein, 95 of Lidgerwood, ND passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson, ND. Due to Covid 19 risks, the family respectfully requests to hold a private, immediate family only funeral. The service will be available at https://youtu.be/K_Iru9-xdN0 on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend the interment at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood, ND at approx. 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021. In lieu of flowers make donations to St. Gerard’s Community of Care, PO Box 448, Hankinson, ND 58041.
Richard was born on August 23, 1925, the oldest son of Joseph and Veronica (Braun) Wettstein in Summit Township. The family grew as a brother Charles & sister Beatrice were born.
After attending Lidgerwood schools he joined the US Navy in 1943 and served 3 years in the Pacific Theater in World War II. He was a Purple Heart recipient. After his service, he farmed with his father and had a feed grinding business.
Richard met the love of his life, Margaret Flasch, when she worked at the Fountain Inn in Lidgerwood. His dad suggested to Margaret that Richard was not just coming into the restaurant to work crossword puzzles. That was the beginning of a love and marriage that was truly an inspiration to anyone who knew them. They were married on April 26, 1949 and together raised 3 children, Annette Gilles (Richard), Colleen Williams (Randy) and Joe Wettstein (Betty).
Richard loved to dance & sing and enjoyed life. He was the happiest when his whole family was around. He also enjoyed driving his motor home around the USA and wintering in Texas. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Grant Township School Board, American Legion and St. Boniface Church.
Richard is survived by his devoted wife of 71 years, Margaret, his 3 children, 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren.
