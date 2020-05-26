Rita Hildegarde Mauch, 100, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went home to Heaven on Friday, May 15, 2020 at St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation was held 10-10:30 a.m., with sharing from 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, followed by the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton, North Dakota. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson, North Dakota. Seating was limited due to social distancing.
Rita Hildegarde Althoff was born on Nov. 27, 1919 to Frank and Mary Althoff on a farm near Mooreton, North Dakota. She was the sixth child in a family of 10 children.
Rita married Ed Mauch on June 25, 1940 in Hankinson. After marriage, they resided for a short time on a farm near Mantador, North Dakota, and later in 1943 purchased a farm east of Mantador, farming there until 1975. Ed and Rita had 11 children – six boys and five girls – all were raised on their farm. Rita was such a faithful farm wife, loving mother and amazing homemaker.
In 1975, they retired and relocated to Hankinson, where they became active member of St. Philip’s Catholic Church. Rita had a deep faith in Jesus, her Savior and Lord. She faithfully attended prayer meetings. She prayed for and lifted up her family’s needs and cast all her cares upon Jesus. Rita loved God’s word. She and Ed read the Bible together each morning and then attended Mass. Rita enjoyed singing in the choir, while Ed ushered during services. She had a beautiful voice and passed on this love for music and worship of the Lord to many of her children and grandchildren.
Rita and Ed grew beautiful flowers and produced a garden full of tasty vegetables and tended to an award-winning yard. Rita had many hobbies; crocheting doilies, embroidering towels, painting pictures and crafted many colorful quilts, which she gifted to her grandchildren on their births and graduations. They have cherished these quilts through the years. Rita was loved by her family for her bread making, especially her rye bread and caramel rolls. She was a wonderful cook and baker.
In 2008 Ed and Rita moved to Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and in 2012 to St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Ed and Rita celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in June 2013, which coincided with Ed’s 100th birthday. All their children and many grandchildren attended this special celebration.
Ed passed away Jan. 2, 2015, 101 at St. Francis Nursing Home. They were married for 74½ years. Rita is survived by 11 living children, 41 living grandchildren and 82 great-grandchildren.
Rita is survived by her children: Ronald (Luisa) Mauch, their children: Keri and Shawn; Kathy (Dennis deceased) Heitkamp, her children: Lisa and Erin; Marilyn (Jim) Douglass their children: Stephanie, Kelby(deceased), Brant, Hayley and Merrick; James (Diane) Mauch, their children: Melanie, Jannae and Jenna; Wayne (Wanda) Mauch, their children: (Patti) Dusty, Chad and Brandi (Wanda) Daniel and Hatti; Jeannette (Duane) Wahl, their children: Tana, Heidi, Shiloh, Joshua, Leah, Molly, Jesse and Chloe; Rosemary (Dave) McDougall, their children: Melissa, Jessica, Jennifer and Christopher (deceased); Daniel (Shahnaz) Mauch, their children: (Irma) Austin and (Shanaz) Shawn, Renee (Steve) Reberg, their children: Ben, Rachel, Megan, Andrew and Patrick; Paul (Connie) Mauch, their children: (Rhonda) Shane and Cody, (Connie) Jada and Sasha; and Tom (Yvonne) Mauch, their children: Justin, Brandon and David; Anthony Althoff is her only surviving sibling.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Althoff; husband, Ed; her brothers: William, Ed and Sylvester; her sisters: Bertilla Lingen, Hildegarde Althoff, Rose Althoff, Frances Baldner and Mary Ann Anderson.
Rita’s family is so grateful to the staff at St. Francis Nursing Home, who cared so lovingly for our dear mother, as they did for Dad when he was there. They were like family to her, and such a blessing from Jesus.
Frank Family Funeral Home was in charge of funeral arrangements.
