Rita Leinen, 92

Rita Y. Leinen, 92, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly of Campbell, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, surrounded by loving family at St. Catherine’s Living Center.

A time for visitation took place from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Joseph Vertin and Sons. Memorial services began at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Mark Gronseth officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Breckenridge.



