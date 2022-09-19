Robert (Bob) Haas, 97
Robert (Bob) Haas, 97 of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson, North Dakota.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, followed by a prayer service at 8 p.m. at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, followed by the funeral mass at 11 a.m. all at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood. In lieu of flowers please give memorials to St. Gerard’s Community of Care, PO Box 448, Hankinson, ND 58041-0448.
Robert (Bob) was born on the family farm 10 miles south of Lidgerwood to Michael and Anne (Lies) Haas on May 12, 1925. The fourth of seven children, Bob attended country school through eighth grade and then completed his education at Lidgerwood High School, graduating in 1943.
Bob farmed with his father for several years, then met and married ArDeen Marie Koeppe on Sept. 30, 1947. The couple moved to Breckenridge, where Bob began his long career with Red Owl. Rising quickly through the ranks, he worked in and managed a number of stores in both North Dakota and Minnesota before leaving the corporate division in October 1963 to purchase and operate the Red Owl Store in Lidgerwood. The store transitioned to Jack and Jill in 1988 and his son, Joseph, took over management in 1990, but Bob continued on as bookkeeper until fully retiring in 2002.
Bob is survived by his wife, ArDeen; their six children, Michael (Kathleen), Sunnyvale, California; Vicky (Bud) Floor, Manchester, Missouri; Connie (Kasper) Bertsch, Minot, North Dakota; Roberta (Cliff) Davis, Valencia, California; Joseph, Lidgerwood; and Anthony (Wendi), Deerwood, Minnesota; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Betty Haas, Shell Lake, Wisconsin; Mary Ann Haas, Bismarck, North Dakota; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Anne Haas; his two sisters and their spouses, Mary (Ken) Firnstahl; Margaret Ann (John) Gaukler; four brothers, Theodore, Paul, Ray, and Rev. Lawrence Haas; a sister-in-law, Joan Haas Ressler; and a son-in-law, Richard Elsperger.
Bob was a life-long Catholic, a kind and loving husband, and a devoted father and grandfather. As a proud member of the Lidgerwood community, he lived out his faith by serving on many committees and helping to build the town’s swimming pool, golf course and clubhouse, Dakota Estates, grocery store, café, motel, dental office, KC Hall, museum community room, and Senior Center. Now that his work is done, may he rest in peace.
Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
