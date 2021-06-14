Rodney Hill, 88

Rodney James (RJ) Hill was born Easter Sunday, April 16, 1933, to Norman and Gerda Hill in Veblen, South Dakota. He passed away Jan. 1, 2021, at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 26, at the American Legion, Lake Elsie, Hankinson, North Dakota. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dominick Warne officiating.
Rodney attended school in Veblen, graduating in 1951. He married Audrey Mae Berg in April 1955. They moved to San Rafael, California where he served in the army from 1954-1956.
In 1958, they moved back to the Veblen area where they raised their six children. Rodney farmed until 1978 at which time they moved to Wahpeton where he worked at D & E Machining. In 1982, Rodney moved to Hankinson where he worked for many different farmers and also bartended part time.
He was a lifelong member of the American Legion and also a member of the Mantador VFW — serving as commander from 1987-1992. He participated in Memorial Day services and enjoyed working at the Mantador VFW Smokers.
Rodney is survived by his three daughters: Deb (Kern) Tracy, Fairmount, North Dakota; Cindy (Scott) Beving, Elbow Lake, Minnesota; Rachel Baus, Alexandria, Minnesota and his son: Dennis (Kathy Kelly) Hill, Phoenix, Arizona; 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and sister-in-law: Sandra Hill.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Norman and Gerda, daughter: Susan Kristofferson; son: Robert Hill; grandson: Christopher Beving; sister: Beverly Hill; brothers: Donald, Gerald, and Richard. His brother, Nordean passed away March 2021.
Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.