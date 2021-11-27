Roger Bommersbach, 78, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at Sanford Hospice House, Fargo, North Dakota, with his wife by his side after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Visitation was from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 followed by the funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson. Burial was in Hillside Cemetery, Hankinson. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice.
Roger Martin Bommersbach, the son of John (Barney) and Edith (Johnson) Bommersbach was born on May 9, 1943, at the Kent Hospital, 302 N. Main, Hankinson. The family moved to Nome, North Dakota, and later returned to Hankinson where Roger attended elementary school at St. Francis Academy.
Roger worked road construction in Grand Forks and then returned to Hankinson and was employed by Quam Plumbing & Heating where he began his plumbing apprenticeship. After completing his journeyman’s license, he went on to earn his master plumber’s license. Roger went into business for himself in 1968. Excavating was added to Roger’s Plumbing & Heating in the early 1990’s and became more of his passion. He was in business for over 50 years until Alzheimer’s forced him to retire in August 2019. In 2019, he was the oldest master plumber in the state of North Dakota.
Roger found joy & fulfillment in his work and customers, many of which became close friends.
In June of 1966 he married Barbara Sedler and to this union four children were born: Debi, Becky, Troy and Tim. They later divorced.
In January of 1980, he married Mary Ott and gained a stepson, Michael. They moved into 302 N. Main, the house that Roger was born in.
When Roger wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending time with his children & their families. Roger also loved animals. Through the years he had horses, cats and dogs, as well a pet squirrel for a time.
Roger will most definitely be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; his daughter Debi Bommersbach and her sons: Breyden, Devin and Colton; daughter Becky (Mike) Small and their children: Andrew and his son Milo, Anna, Bethany and William; son Troy (Sonja) Bommersbach and their children: Ty, Madilyn and Jack; son Tim (Sheri) Bommersbach and their children: Kylee (Ben) Norton, Trysten, Bennett and Piper; stepson Michael (Rachel) Ott and their children: Saul, Tayler, Ethan & Breanna; his brother-in-law Jim Braun; brother and sisters-in-law: Bill and Barb Weber, Mark and Kim Weber and Paul Haukness, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents John (Barney) and Edith Bommersbach; his sister Joan Braun; his father and mother-in-law Art and Jeanne Weber; sister-in-law Susan Haukness and his first wife Barbara Bommersbach.
Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
