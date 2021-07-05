Roger Dibbert, 78

Roger “Rocky” Dibbert, 78, of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, formerly of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away June 21, 2021.
An open house will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 2707 South Heights Dr. NW, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, 55433. You are welcome to stop by and pay your respects. The family of Roger Dibbert would love to hear your stories and memories.
Burial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hankinson. A reception to follow at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 12 p.m. All are welcome.
Roger was born to Gordon and Lillian “Toots” Dibbert on Oct. 5, 1942 in Hankinson. He later moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he met his wife, Mary Maul Dibbert. Roger and Mary wed on June 26, 1971. Roger and Mary went on to have three daughters and four dogs (Cindy, Mia, Crispy and Abby).
Roger later retired from Weyerhauser after a long career in the corrugated industry. Roger enjoyed working around the home and spending time at the lake. Roger loved camping and fishing. Baseball, basketball and football were his favorite sports to watch. Roger had a love of animals especially birds whom he fed at home and the lake.
Roger will be fondly remembered for his laugh that always included a big smile. That laugh was unforgettable and is still talked about to this day. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Lillian; and brother, James.
He will be missed by his wife of 50 years, Mary; daughters, Teresa (Brett Nelson), Kelly McFeters, and Lynette (Jeremy) Bouley; grandsons, Jessie and Joseph McFeters; sisters, Janet Herbes, Mary Rochleau, Ginny Rick, Judy Dibbert and extended family and friends.
