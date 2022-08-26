Purchase Access

Roger L. Thielman, 93

Roger L. Thielman, 93 of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at the North Dakota Veteran’s Home in Lisbon, North Dakota.

