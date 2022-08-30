Roger Thielman, 93

Roger Leo Thielman, 93 of Lisbon, North Dakota (formerly Lidgerwood, North Dakota), died on Aug. 24, 2022, with his daughters by his side under the care of CHI Hospice.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, followed by the 2 p.m. memorial service, at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood.
Roger was born on Feb. 14, 1929, to Adolf and Clara (Wallock) Thielman. He attended grade school in Moran and Stiles. He graduated from Lidgerwood High School in 1946, where he was a member of the honor society. He started his career as a farmer when he was a young boy, helping on the family farm. He was drafted into the Army in 1951. He joined the 82nd Airborne and served until his honorable discharge in 1953.
After that, he spent a short time in Tioga, North Dakota, working in the oil fields. His adventures then took him up the Alcan Highway to Alaska. He built family housing near Anchorage and then he went to Eureka, where he worked on the hydroelectric tunnel at Goat Mountain.
He returned to Lidgerwood where he met Dorothy Haase. They were united in marriage on July 16, 1959. She came with the pair, James and Diane. By 1968 Karen, Kathy, and Michael were added to the family, making a full house (three queens and two kings). They resided on his family farm, where Roger raised specialty crops and livestock. After many years of hard work, he retired from farming in the early 1990s.
Roger was commander of the American Legion Bullis Post 84 for two different terms and held other offices therein. He was also a chairman of the E & RH church and cemetery. He served on the Federal Land Bank Board of Directors and Farmers Union Oil Company board.
He enjoyed doing the Waltz and the two-step when people used to dance in each other’s arms. He also enjoyed playing cards and spending time with family. Later in life he took up the hobbies of writing poetry and making weathered wood frames. Also, he could often be found at an auction sale buying “treasures," which he loved sharing with everyone. He also enjoyed watching the sunrise, often capturing it on camera.
Roger spent the last year of his life residing at the North Dakota Veterans Home, where the staff took wonderful care of him. Prior to that he was blessed to live with his daughter Kathy and son-in-law Melvin in Gwinner, North Dakota, for four years after it was time for him to leave his beloved farm.
Roger is survived by his five children: James (Debbie) Gereszek, Austin, Texas; Diane Arth, Lidgerwood; Karen Bender, Fargo, North Dakota; Kathy (Melvin) Block, Gwinner; and Michael (Twila) Thielman, Henderson, Nevada; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Clara Ann Evensvold, brothers-in-law Donald (Renee) Haase, Kenneth (Wanda) Haase, and Wally (Sandy) Haase, sister-in-law Rosie (Mike) Buehre and many nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 57 years, Dorothy, sister Jane Foertsch, brother Doyle Thielman, brother-in-law Arthur Haase, sister-in-law Eileen York, grandson Lance Gereszek, granddaughter Katherine Gereszek, and great-granddaughter Keira Nelson.
