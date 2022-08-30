Roger Thielman, 93

Roger Leo Thielman, 93 of Lisbon, North Dakota (formerly Lidgerwood, North Dakota), died on Aug. 24, 2022, with his daughters by his side under the care of CHI Hospice.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, followed by the 2 p.m. memorial service, at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood.

