Ronald ‘Ron’ Lillestol, 65

Ronald Wayne Lillestol, 65, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home.
Visitation will be held from 1- 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 followed by his memorial service at 2 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Burial will be held at Homestead Cemetery, rural Wyndmere, North Dakota.
Ronald Lillestol was born April 12, 1955 to Duane and Arlene (Friskop) Lillestol. He attended DeLamere School from first-sixth grades, then Wyndmere Public Schools, graduating in 1973. He was active in band and FFA, twice attending national conventions.
Ron attended Brown Institute Radio School in Minneapolis from 1973-1974. After completion he worked at radio stations in Oakes, North Dakota, and Laramie, Wyoming. He later moved to Wahpeton and worked at Imation and Minn-Dak. He was an avid Twins and Vikings fan, and also enjoyed bowling and All Star Wresting when he was younger.
Ron is survived by his father Duane, Wyndmere; sisters, Laura Groen, Golden, Colorado, Lynne Lundberg (Les Nogosek) Jamestown and Jeanne Kay Foster, Omaha, Nebraska; brother-in-law Brian Vigen, Wahpeton; nieces, Mallory Olson, Jennifer Vigen, Gina Vigen, Allison Foster; nephew, Andy Foster; and great-nephew, Grantley Vigen Kruger.
He was preceded in death by his mother Arlene, sister, Carole Vigen, brother-in-law, Lynn Groen, and his grandparents George and Gena Friskop and Jacob and Gina Lillestol.
Blessed be his memory.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
