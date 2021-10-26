Ronald Sander, 79, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson.
Visitation was from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hankinson. Burial will be at Immanuel Cemetery, rural Hankinson.
Ronald Adolph William Sander was born in Hankinson on Nov. 3, 1941, to Henry and Mary (Muehler) Sander. Ronald was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hankinson. He graduated from Hankinson Public School in 1959 and attended North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton for auto mechanics. Upon college graduation, he moved to Watertown, South Dakota, where he worked for Sander Chevrolet.
Ron married Shirley Ceroll on Feb. 13, 1965, and moved to Fargo where he worked at Kiefer Chevrolet.
Ron and Shirley moved to Hankinson in 1973 where Ron farmed and did custom spraying, combining, and baling. He also worked at Lake Sand and Gravel, Philip’s 66, drove school bus, worked at Sturdevant’s Auto Parts in Hankinson, and Dakota Magic Casino.
In 1991 Ron started raising cattle with his son Daron and after retirement, Ron loved hunting, helping Daron and Dylan make hay and doing anything on the farm.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren and attended many sporting events for all of them. Ron spent most of his days at the J-Starr gas station with his coffee buddies.
Ronald is survived by Shirley, his wife of 56 years; daughter LeAnn (Troy) Rudolph, Phoenix, Arizona, and sons Daron (Jodi) Sander, Hankinson, and Brice (LeAnn) Sander, West Fargo, North Dakota; grandchildren Beth and Brandon Rudolph, Dylan and Jaidyn Sander, Parker and Micah Sander. He is also survived by his sisters Sharon (Arnie) Schnell, Enderlin, North Dakota and Marlene (Ronald) Schmit, Wahpeton, North Dakota, brothers-in-law Gerald (Donna) Ceroll, Fargo, North Dakota, R. John (Bonnie) Ceroll, Hankinson, sisters-in-law Elaine (Ernst) Trittin, Hankinson, and Laurel Ceroll, Custer, South Dakota, and several nieces and nephews.
Ronald is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Mary Sander, father- and mother-in-law Reinhold and Edith Ceroll, brother-in-law Delhart Ceroll, and numerous aunts and uncles.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Sander as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.