Rosella Mae Medhaug, 78, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Four Season’s Nursing Home, Forman, North Dakota.

A celebration of life will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, North Dakota.

