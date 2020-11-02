Rosina Manikowski, 88, of Geneseo North Dakota, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Essentia Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Geneseo followed by a prayer service. Visitation will resume at the church from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Martin’s Cemetery, Geneseo.
Rosina was born Sept. 27, 1932 to John and Anna (Noel) Aberle near Wishek, North Dakota. She was raised and educated in rural Berlin, North Dakota. She was united in marriage on July 22, 1952 to her beloved husband, John Manikowski. They lived, raised their children, and spoiled their grandchildren and great grandchildren in Geneseo.
Rosina loved her family; her faith and strength were an inspiration to them, as well as to her many friends and anyone who was fortunate enough to have known her.
She is survived by her children, John (Rita) Manikowski, Yvonne (Ernie) Wegener, Stanley (Betty) Manikowski, Byron (Becky) Manikowski, and Debbie (Kirk) Toepke; daughter-in-law, Lavonne Manikowski; special niece, Judy Swanson; 21 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren; siblings, Delores Lux, John Aberle Jr., Lucy Retzlaff, and Geri (Alwood) Huckell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, William; two infant sons; great grandchildren, Wesley and Bailey; sisters: LaVona Swiontek and Katie Ciesynski; and nephews, Donnie Fust and Joe Fust.
Due to limited seating as a result of COVID-19, please choose to attend either the prayer service or the funeral. Rosina’s funeral mass will be streamed live at: www.youtube.com/channel/UCGDlefly-alKFQSQhDv6ng
Frank Family Funeral home is entrusted with arrangements. Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com
