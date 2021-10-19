Russell Wollitz, 81

Russell Claude Wollitz (“Russ”), 81, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at his home on Lake Traverse, South Dakota.
His service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the cemetery across from Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Lidgerwood.
Russ was born April 16, 1940, the son of Claude and Lillian Wollitz. Russ grew up on his parents’ farm about nine miles South of Lidgerwood. He attended Duerr Township School No. 5, a country school in rural Lidgerwood and graduated from Lidgerwood High School in 1958. Russ was a high school athlete, playing baseball and football. He was also very involved in music, and became the assistant band director. After high school Russ moved to the St. Paul, Minnesota, area where he worked in mechanical maintenance.
Russ had many interests, and as he liked to say “I lived a very active life.” He married Cathy Gaukler (from rural Lidgerwood) and had two children. While living in Woodbury, Minnesota and working at Fisher Nut company, he also became an EMT and worked his way up to District Chief of the Woodbury Fire Department. Russ continued his joy for music, and was actively involved with the Woodbury Community Theater, performing in multiple musicals. With a love for baseball, he decided to “get off the sidelines” and put himself through umpire training, to become a professional high school baseball umpire. Russ has always enjoyed hunting and fishing, and lived his retirement years in a cabin (that he built himself) right on Lake Traverse, with a dock in his front yard that has not only beautiful sunrises, but also great walleye fishing.
Russ is survived by his wife Cathy Wollitz (Oakdale, Minnesota), sister, Corrine Johnson, (Mountain Home, Arkansas), his son Ben Wollitz (Fort Worth, Texas), daughter Carmen Wollitz (Oakdale) and niece Jenna Wollitz (Minneapolis, Minnesota). He is preceded in death by his parents: Claude and Lillian Wollitz; brother Charles Wollitz and niece Rachel Boyd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.