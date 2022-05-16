Ruth E. Krump, 97, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson.
Visitation was held from 9:30-11 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022 with a rosary at 9:30 a.m. at Legion Auxiliary service at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. all at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson.
Mrs. Ruth E. Krump, daughter of the late Emil and Anna Brummond, was born March 21, 1925 in Hankinson. She attended the public schools of Hankinson and was a graduate of Hankinson High School. She was a dedicated member of St. Philip’s Church of Hankinson.
She was united in holy matrimony to Joseph B. Krump in February 1950. Joe preceded her in death Dec. 20, 1968.
Ruth was an active member of the senior citizens as well as an active lifetime member of the Legion Auxiliary and St. Philip’s Guild. She worked for Land O’ Lakes, Tieg’s Insurance, and Wipperman Company for many years.
Ruth enjoyed flowers, feeding birds, decorating, cooking for family gatherings, and playing cards. She spent the past 2 ½ years at the St. Gerard’s Nursing Home, Hankinson. Although family was kept away from her for most of that time, due to COVID … many staff built a very close relationship with her and cared for her greatly. While at St. Gerard’s, she kept up her faith by attending daily mass.
She quietly departed this life peacefully Friday, May 13, 2022 at St. Gerard’s Nursing Home.
Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Jeff Krump (Mary Waxweiler), Terry Krump (Shala Bladow), Hankinson, and the late Grant Krump (Ella Rae Ingabritson) of Polson, Montana; 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces & nephews and her long time caretaker Sharon Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Anna Brummond, son, Grant Krump, her sister, Verna Strege, and brother, Roy (Boots) Brummond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.