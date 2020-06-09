Sharon Jean (Kemple) Kirkeby

Sherrie Jean (Kemple) Kirkeby passed peacefully at her home with loved ones by her side on June 1, 2020.
A private family service was held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, North Dakota. Burial was at Hillside Cemetery, Hankinson.
Pallbearers: Corey and Amber Volesky, Megan and Matt Lutjens, Jacob Arends and Neeley Wallock. Honorary pallbearers were her great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was born the eldest daughter of Jake and Jean Kemple on Sept. 13, 1939 in Lisbon, North Dakota.
Sherrie attended county grades school’s first – eighth in Milnor, North Dakota, and graduated high school in Delamere, North Dakota, in 1957. After high school she attended Interstate Business College in Fargo, North Dakota, graduating with a degree in administration. Following graduation, Sherrie was employed with St. Lukes Hospital in Fargo as the Secretary of Nursing for the next three years.
Sherrie met the love of her life, Richard Dallas Kirkeby, in 1960. Together they decided to put down roots and become established in Hankinson, North Dakota, where they quickly became well respected members of the community. In 1963, they were united in marriage at the Union Congregational Church in Hankinson. Together they raised two beautiful daughters, Christy and Corley. Also, in 1963, Sherrie began her career as the Administrative Secretary of Superintendents at the Hankinson Public School. Here her career spanned nearly 55 years until she was able to retire in 2017.
Sherrie truly was the matriarch of her family. The deep love she held for her family was obvious and was always first and foremost in her life. Her abundant generosity and devotion to them was next to none.
Growing up, Sherrie loved caring for her siblings on the farm and riding her horse Dusty. She also enjoyed fishing, softball and playing darts and cards with friends and family. She was an avid reader and a master at crossword puzzles. She was also a proud Charter Member of the Hankinson Ambulance and a member of the Park Board.
Dick and Sherrie would pass the time together by playing the card game called “pounce”, gardening, canning and always making “Sherrie’s Famous Cake” to bring to every family event. They also liked to make a yearly drive together to see the Steam Threshers Reunion.
Sherrie loved her job and enjoyed following along with each class as they made their way through to graduation. She attended every home game and never missed a ceremony. But most of all, Sherrie loved being able to watch her Grandchildren as they grew and cherished her time spent with her family. She was a very kind and loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Great Aunt.
Sherrie is survived by her husband Richard Kirkeby; their daughter Christy (Mike) Montonye; their children Corey (Amber) Volesky; their children- Kaylee, Naomi, Paul, Mason and Lyla; Megan (Matt) Lutjens; their children Scarlett and Rhett; their daughter- Corley (Robert) Arends; their children Jacob Arends, Rory (Jenny) Arends, Brande (Chris) Hunter; their children- Jay, Abby and Sam; sister Judy (Loel) Marohl; brother-in-law- Gary (Mary) Kirkeby; their children Mark and John; cousin John (Marge) Olson; nieces, nephews, and their families; Natalie (Mark) Johnson; their children- Justin, Emily and Jesse. Jeffrey (Jona) Steffens; their children Loren, Gaven and April; Leigh (Lexi) Jaeger; their children Cody, Richard, Shelby and Addison; Neeley Wallock (Allison Pankow) and her daughter Skyla; Melanie (Dan) Herding; their children Dalton, Taylor and Devon; and Danette Marohl (Lance Stober).
She was preceded in death by her parents Jake and Jean Kemple. Father and mother in law- Clifford and Beulah Kirkeby; sisters Shannon Steffens and Winnie Wallock (brothers-in-law Richard Jaeger and Wayne Wallock); son-in-law Calvin Volesky and grandson Cameron Jacob Volesky.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
