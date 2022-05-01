Sharon Seim, 81, of Fosston, Minnesota, and formerly of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, at Essentia Health Hospital in Fosston.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at the Carlin Funeral Home in Fosston.
Sharon Louise Bock was born Aug. 19, 1940, in Lisbon, North Dakota to parents Elmer and Tena (Bott) Bock. She grew up on a farm near Lisbon and graduated from Lisbon High School. She entered the workforce soon after high school in Fargo, North Dakota.
She was united in marriage to Roger Dale Seim on May 21, 1961, at the Trinity Lutheran church in Lisbon. After their marriage, they lived in West Fargo. In 1972, they bought a grocery store in Hankinson, North Dakota and named it Dale’s Jack and Jill. Together they owned and operated the store until they sold it in 1998 and retired.
Sharon and Dale continued to live in Hankinson until October of 2020, when they moved to Fosston to be closer to family.
Sharon had a life-long love of sports. She was a good athlete and played softball for many years. She also enjoyed watching sports. She loved going camping, playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, coffee with friends at Rosie’s Bakery in Hankinson, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Dale; two daughters, Tina (Dan) Paulson of Gully, Minnesota, and Michelle (Kyle) Vig of Fosston; five grandchildren, Ryan (Hillary) Paulson, Nicole (Jonathan) Halbur, Hannah Paulson, Zachary Vig, and Brianna Vig; one great granddaughter, Brynlee Halbur; three sisters-in-law, Lois Bock of Breckenridge, Minnesota, Sue Nelson of Cooperstown, North Dakota, and Karen Seim of Wyoming, Minnesota, and a brother-in-law Loren Wagle of Fargo, North Dakota. Nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Robert, Jerry, and James; and one sister June Roder.
Arrangements are with Carlin Family Funeral Service of Fosston and messages of condolence may be shared at www.carlinfuneral.com.
