Shirley Banish, 78 of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood.
Shirley Ann Banish was born Dec. 8,1944, to Lawrence and Rose Marie (Neiber) Schudar. She grew up on a farm near Cayuga, North Dakota. She went to grade school in Cayuga and graduated from Sargent Central in Forman, North Dakota. Shirley went to Joseph’s School of Hair Design in Fargo. She worked in Wahpeton and then at Lidgerwood Salon.
She was a member of the St. Peter & Paul Church in Cayuga, where she married Thomas Banish on June 1, 1966. They lived on a farm north of Cayuga where they had two children, Jill and Chad. In 2003 they moved to Lidgerwood. She worked at Bobcat in Gwinner, North Dakota, for 28 years.
Shirley is survived by her husband Thomas Banish, son Chad (Julie) Banish, grandson, Beau Banish, step-grandchildren, Brandi (Chris) Culver of Ghent, Minnesota, Krystle (Bryon) Drietz of Canby, Minnesota, and Matthew Maertens of Harrisburg, South Dakota, along with eight great step-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by parents, Lawrence and Rose, her daughter Jill, her sisters Jeanie Evenson, Yvonne Kriz and Betty Kratcha; and two brothers-in- law Archie Kratcha and Dick Kriz.