Sister M. Edwardine Gerou, OSF, 90
Sister M. Edwardine Gerou, OSF, 90, was called home by our heavenly Father Jan. 27, 2022, following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Services will be held at St. Francis Convent, Hankinson. A Vigil Service was held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30; Mass of Christian Burial was at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31.
Sister Edwardine’s sister Cathy was with her when she passed. Cathy and her husband, Stan, had been assisting her in many ways from the onset of her first bout with cancer in November 2020. For days before her death, Sister Donna, the Sisters and Father Brooks had been keeping vigil, offering prayers and Masses for the grace of a happy death.
Sister M. Edwardine (Eulalia Ann) Gerou was born Oct. 8, 1931, to Philip and Lucille (Mindak) Gerou in Drayton, North Dakota. She was the second born of eight children. In her own words she recalled the roots of her faith saying, “Our daily life was inseparable from parish life at St. Edward’s Parish where we received our initial religious education and first sacraments. The liturgy and sermons, along with study club offerings, became rich sources from which to grow the faith in our home. To this was added family prayers and religious reading material. We met Sisters from several different religious communities through summer vacation school. At one of them I announced I would like to be a Sister because I liked long dresses.”
Following graduation from Drayton High School, Eulalia came to St. Francis Convent in the fall of 1949. Her reception into the Novitiate took place on July 17, 1950, on which day she received her habit and religious name, Sister Mary Edwardine. A year later she made her first vows becoming a “Bride of Christ” on July 18, 1951. She made her perpetual profession on July 18, 1954.
Sister Edwardine celebrated her 70th Jubilee of religious profession on July 31, 2021. She summarized her life in the following words: “All in all, 70 years are truly but drops in the bucket of eternity. Each drop reflects so much of God’s love in persons, places and circumstances before which hind sight bows in gratitude. I see Religious Life as a privileged call to holiness as we journey through life with the Lord.”
Sister Edwardine spent her entire religious life in Hankinson. Her apostolic works included 40 years of teaching religion. She served St. Philip’s Parish as their Religious Education Coordinator from 1983 to 2004. She also served as local convent superior, and on several religious and education boards.
Sister Edwardine’s love of the outdoors often found her working in the gardens and flower beds and tending the fish in the pond she helped build in the late-1960’s. Her artistic nature could be seen throughout our beautiful grounds, as well as, in the many beautiful candles she made for various occasions and to sell in the gift shop.
Sister Edwardine is survived by her Franciscan Community, her sisters Mary Lou Brosseau, Veronica Wilson, Cathy (Stan) Gaynor, sister-in-law Gloria Gerou, and many nieces, nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Philip and Lucille Gerou; brothers Eugene, Aelred, Cyril and Michael; brothers-in-law David Greenwood, Al Wilson and Lynn Brosseau; nephews Michael Greenwood, David Gerou, Daniel Gerou; nieces Leslie Clair Wilson, Sheryl Gerou Morgan and Karen Brosseau LaVelle.
Funeral services by Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, North Dakota.
