Sister Mary Louise Jundt, OSF, 92

Sister Mary Louise Jundt, OSF, 92, peacefully passed away at her home, St. Francis Convent, Hankinson, North Dakota, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 9, and her funeral on Monday, July 10, at 11 a.m., both at St. Francis Convent, Hankinson.

To plant a tree in memory of OSF Sister Mary Louise Jundt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags