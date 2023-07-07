Sister Mary Louise Jundt, OSF, 92, peacefully passed away at her home, St. Francis Convent, Hankinson, North Dakota, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 9, and her funeral on Monday, July 10, at 11 a.m., both at St. Francis Convent, Hankinson.
For several weeks prior to her death, she was attended by her Sisters, the staff of St. Mary’s Infirmary Unit at the convent, and CHI Home Health and Hospice nurses.
Sister Mary Louise was a professed Sister for nearly 72 years, having made her First Profession of Religious Vows in August 1950. She was trained as an elementary school teacher and taught at Catholic schools in Rugby, Lidgerwood and Hankinson, North Dakota. In 1970 she was elected Provincial Superior of her community and held the position for 18 years. This office took her to meetings in Germany, Italy and Brazil a number of times, where she contributed her wisdom and experience at the congregational level of her Franciscan Order.
Following those three terms as Provincial Superior, standing firmly on the foundation of daily Mass and prayer, she generously accepted the call to serve her Province in the formation of new members for what became the next twelve years. At the same time, she was on the Provincial Council, on the boards of St. Gerard’s Nursing Home and Oakes Community Hospital, and was a department head at the Provincial House in Hankinson overseeing housekeeping personnel.
From 2000 on, she served at St. Gerard’s. In 2006, she became the Assistant Administrator there, a job that grew into development and Human Resources. She loved best giving her time to residents and staff who needed a listening heart or gentle advice. Precious to her were times praying at the bedsides of the dying.
Memorials may be directed to the Franciscan Sisters or to St. Gerard’s Community of Care.