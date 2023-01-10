Steven Paul Worner (Spud), 56

Steven Paul Worner (Spud), 56, of Grand Forks, North Dakota, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, Jan. 6, 2023, at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, followed by the funeral service at 5 p.m. at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, North Dakota. Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson.

