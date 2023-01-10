Steven Paul Worner (Spud), 56, of Grand Forks, North Dakota, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, Jan. 6, 2023, at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, followed by the funeral service at 5 p.m. at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, North Dakota. Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson.
Spud was born on April 13, 1966, the sixth child to Harry (Bud) and Dorothy Worner, completing their family. He grew up attending and graduating school in Hankinson. He loved sports and was an excellent athlete. He loved to tell you stories about his time playing baseball and football.
While in Hankinson and following graduation, he was employed by Falk Well Drilling before moving to Grand Forks, where he began his career at Transystems in 1988. He was a loader operator, the best they had ever had. He would go on to run any heavy equipment he could. He was a committed employee and would often work 70-80 hours a week, some would argue he never worked a day in his life given the fact of how much he loved running heavy equipment. He gained many friends throughout his years of employment and would work a lot of summers for friends on their farms until the beet season re-started in the fall at Transystems, and most recently for Gowan Construction as well.
He was united in marriage to Jan DeSautel in December 2012 and together they loved watching sports, spending time at the lake place of the DeSautel family at Maple Lake and golfing.
He loved his family and friends very much and was proud of all his nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Things he loved were visiting, watching sports, Nascar, going to races, reminiscing about old times, homemade canned pickles, muscling the streets (drive around and listen to old rock music) and especially loved assisting his great friend of over 30 years in the pits at Grand Forks Raceway every Friday night for over 10 years, where they made many memories.
He had a nickname for practically every person he knew and will be remembered for the one-liners he liked to use, that always brought a smile or laugh when he said them. He will forever hold a special place in so many people’s hearts as he has one in theirs and will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents Harry (Bud) and Dorothy Worner, sister Barb Higgins, nephew Jordan Hejtmanek, niece Charli Hermes, most recently Aunt Joann Kuehl, in-laws Aurel and Delores DeSautel and many other relatives and friends.
He is survived by his wife Jan (DeSautel) Worner, stepson Kyle Kresel, sisters Kate (Lynn) Boll, Bev (Dick) Waxweiler, Denise (Jay) Hejtmanek, David (Nadine) Worner, Uncle Donnie Worner and many nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews and cousins.