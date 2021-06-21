Theresa Gilbertson, 89

Theresa Ann Gilbertson, 89 of Oak Hills, California, passed peacefully away on March 14, 2020, surrounded by family at Four Seasons Health Center in Forman, North Dakota. Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Nordland Lutheran Church, Rutland, North Dakota, with Pastor Julie Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Nordland Cemetery.
Theresa was born Sept. 29, 1930, at the family home in Dexter Township, Richland County, North Dakota. She was the sixth of nine children born to Cyril and Clara (Demuynck) Van Vlaenderen. She attended the country school just across the road, (although she would tell her children it was five miles in the snow, uphill both ways), and graduated from the eighth grade.
After holding a couple jobs in Fargo, North Dakota, Theresa married Vernon Gilbertson in 1960 and moved to California where she lived the next 59 years, but always coming home to Rutland to visit her sister and best friend, Catherine Jacobson & family. She and Vernon later divorced.
Theresa was a waitress her whole life and was extremely good at making customers and employers happy. Others said that the employer always had two sets of rules, one for Theresa and one for everybody else. Life did not come without struggles though. Theresa made sacrifices so her children would not go without, always with a smile on her face and love in her heart.
Theresa had most recently lived with her granddaughter Misty Bennett, her husband Zach and their children Destany, Hannah & Brycen in Oak Hills, California. She enjoyed watching Westerns, (John Wayne was her favorite), playing cards, listening to Engelbert Humperdink, eating chocolate, (her favorite “food” in the whole, wide world) and spending time with family. Her great grandchildren could do no wrong & she spoiled them wholeheartedly, always bringing joy and love to the household and to all of those around her.
Theresa came home to North Dakota in November 2019, after a fall during which she broke her hip. The family cannot thank the staff at the Four Seasons Health Care Center in Forman enough for the love and care that was provided to Theresa the last five months of her life. They were just incredible.
She spent the last months of her life surrounded by the love of her sister Catherine’s children; nieces Carolyn Christensen (Larry), Diane Smith, Pam Maloney (Wayne), nephew Calvin Jacobson (Wendy), all of Rutland, and with the spirit of her nephew and rodeo partner Boyd Jacobson Jr. of Starbuck, Minnesota; as well as her great nieces Hilary (Shannon) Mehrer of Rutland, Kaci (Phil) Millette of Hancock, Minnesota, Taryn (Shane) Jensen of Wyndmere, North Dakota, Brianne (Josh) Nelson of Rutland and Shannon Jablonsky of Barnesville, Minnesota.
Theresa is survived by her beloved son James A.K.A. Bimbo (Christina Guanero) Gilbertson and daughter Karen Gilbertson both of Tustin, California; loving grandchildren Misty Bennett (Zach), of Oak Hills and Jeremy Yanagida Gilbertson of Tustin, California; and cherished great grandchildren Destany, Hannah and Brycen Bennett of Oak Hills; brother Richard Van Vlaenderen of Spokane, Washington, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Theresa was preceded in death by her son Richard Gilbertson, parents Clara and Cyril Van Vlaenderen, brothers Walter, Harold and Robert Van Vlaenderen; sisters Catherine Jacobson, Dorothy Mitzel, Margaret Davis and Mary Gertrude who died in infancy.
If you wish to give a memorial, please consider Nordland Lutheran Cemetery Association: C/O Wendy Jacobson, PO Box 22, Rutland, North Dakota 58067; Four Seasons Healthcare Center, 483 Fourth St. SW, Forman, ND 58032, or a charity of your choice.
Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com
