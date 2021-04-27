Veoma Renelt, 97

Veoma M. Renelt, 97, Rosholt, South Dakota, passed peacefully into heaven on Monday, April 19, 2021, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Funeral Mass will be Monday, April 26, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Rosholt. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt and will continue Monday morning one hour prior to the service at the church.
The funeral will be livestreamed on the Eggers Funeral Home Facebook page.
Survivors are children, David (Annette) Renelt, Lake City, Minnesota, Raymond (June) Renelt, Rosholt, Barbara (William) Klein, Watertown, South Dakota, Timothy (Joan) Renelt, Rapid City, South Dakota, Francis J. (Karen) Renelt, Rosholt, and Ronald Renelt, Watertown; 12 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Veoma was preceded in death by her husband, Francis; parents, Charles and Mary Voss; grandson, David Renelt; and her seven siblings.
