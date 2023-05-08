Victor Jording, 87

Victor A. Jording, 87, of Wahpeton, formerly Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton. Services were held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 8, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hankinson. Visitation was one hour prior to the service. Burial took place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Hankinson. Pastor Tom Clark officiated . Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
Victor was born in Killdeer, North Dakota on June 1, 1935, to Edwin and Evelyn (Radenzel) Jording. He was baptized on June 23, 1935, in Killdeer. Victor earned his high school diploma from Killdeer High School. After graduation, he served in the United States Army from 1955-1963.
On Sept. 4, 1965, Victor was united in marriage to Bertha Townsend, and the couple was blessed with three children, Keith, Jim, and Beth. In his professional life, Victor was a computer programmer and operator for the First National Bank of North Platt, Nebraska. He later owned a marina at Lake McConaughy in Nebraska from 1986 to 1992. Victor and Bertha then moved to Hankinson, where he worked at Green’s Implement as a dealer until retiring at the age of 62. After retirement to fill his spare time, he enjoyed mowing lawns and working at the rest area.
Victor had a heart for both religion and community work. He was always active in his church, and was involved with the Hankinson American Legion. On May 25, 2021, he was presented with a Quilt of Valor, honoring his time in the U.S. Army.
Victor loved spending time outdoors fishing or camping with his family. The family’s camping travels included Yellowstone National Park and the Rock Caves in Colorado. He also enjoyed woodworking, making trucks, semis and puzzles for the grandkids to play with.Victor’s memory will live forever as a role model for those who knew him personally or within the community. His positive impact has touched many lives through teaching valuable life lessons that have provided individuals with the foundation for success.He was a loving father survived by his children, Beth (Dixon) Kary and Jim (Pam) Jording. He has nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Victor is also survived by his siblings Linda, Ida and Ruth Jording.
Victor was preceded in death by his wife Bertha; son, Keith; parents, Edwin and Evelyn; siblings, Leonard, Howard, Helen, Paul, Loyd, and Michael Jording.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Hankinson American Legion.