Virginia “Ginny” Zietlow, 78 of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at her home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. all at the church.

Virginia (Ginny) Faye Gollnick was born Nov. 22, 1942 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, the daughter of Arthur and Florence (Bisek) Gollnick. Ginny graduated from St. Francis Academy in Hankinson, North Dakota, in 1961. She attended Dakota Business College in Fargo for one year.

Ginny married the love of her life, Loren Zietlow, on Aug. 29, 1964. Ginny worked at Western State Life Insurance in Fargo. Ginny returned to Lidgerwood in 1962 and started working for Movius Insurance which later was Ehli Insurance. In 1989 Ginny purchased the business and named it Ehli Agency. She owned the business about 20 years, working as an accountant.

Ginny loved to quilt. She sewed every day and shared her quilts with family. Ginny’s favorite holiday was Christmas. She collected Santas and loved to decorate for the holidays. She participated in the Tour of Homes for 14 years. Ginny was active at church, she enjoyed decorating the church for Christmas.

Loren and Ginny loved to travel and snowmobile. She also enjoyed mowing lawn. Ginny was Loren’s helping hand sandblasting and assisting with tractor repair. She was working for the City of Lidgerwood.

Ginny is survived by her husband of 57 years, Loren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Florence Gollnick, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ervin and Adelia Zietlow and a sister-in-law, Barbara Zietlow.

