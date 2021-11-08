Virginia “Ginny” Zietlow, 78 of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at her home.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. all at the church.
Virginia (Ginny) Faye Gollnick was born Nov. 22, 1942 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, the daughter of Arthur and Florence (Bisek) Gollnick. Ginny graduated from St. Francis Academy in Hankinson, North Dakota, in 1961. She attended Dakota Business College in Fargo for one year.
Ginny married the love of her life, Loren Zietlow, on Aug. 29, 1964. Ginny worked at Western State Life Insurance in Fargo. Ginny returned to Lidgerwood in 1962 and started working for Movius Insurance which later was Ehli Insurance. In 1989 Ginny purchased the business and named it Ehli Agency. She owned the business about 20 years, working as an accountant.
Ginny loved to quilt. She sewed every day and shared her quilts with family. Ginny’s favorite holiday was Christmas. She collected Santas and loved to decorate for the holidays. She participated in the Tour of Homes for 14 years. Ginny was active at church, she enjoyed decorating the church for Christmas.
Loren and Ginny loved to travel and snowmobile. She also enjoyed mowing lawn. Ginny was Loren’s helping hand sandblasting and assisting with tractor repair. She was working for the City of Lidgerwood.
Ginny is survived by her husband of 57 years, Loren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Florence Gollnick, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ervin and Adelia Zietlow and a sister-in-law, Barbara Zietlow.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.