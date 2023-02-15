Wayne Russell Peterson, 85

Dr. Wayne (Doc) Russell Peterson, 85, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, formerly of Hankinson, North Dakota, died on Dec. 20, 2022 from natural causes at Saint Therese at Oxbow Lake in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Funeral services will be held in Minneapolis and Hankinson to be announced sometime in the spring or summer of 2023. Memorials may be sent to Russell Peterson, 13715 47th Street NE, Saint Michael, Minnesota to be donated community efforts.

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags