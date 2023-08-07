Werner Veil, 92

Werner Erwin Veil, 92, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Sanford Health, Fargo, North Dakota, following a brief illness. He was surrounded by the love of family in his final days.

The funeral service was at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Cedar Ave SW, Forman, North Dakota, with Pastor Julie Johnson officiating. Visitation was at one hour prior, with a light supper following the services. Burial was at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Freeman Cemetery near McLeod, North Dakota.

