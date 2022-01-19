“We have many frustrated folks that feel the landowner has no rights,” Todd McMichael said. “All we do is pay taxes.”
This feeling is intertwined with a few others, including “Not in my backyard!,” “California’s low carbon fuel standards is California’s issue, not North Dakota’s,” and “Don’t just assume I’m anti-environment.” All were shared at a recent meeting of residents and legislators in Kindred, North Dakota.
Residents in Richland and Cass counties voiced objections about a proposed carbon capture and storage project. Known as “Midwest Carbon Express,” it would be the world’s largest project of its kind, Daily News previously reported.
Midwest Carbon Express involves capturing carbon dioxide emissions in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota, aggregating them into a pipeline and delivering them to western North Dakota. The project is to be created by Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS).
“SCS is going to do a second round of meetings with landowners. These meetings are on Jan. 25 in Casselton, Hankinson and Fergus Falls,” McMichael said.
A representative from SCS did not appear to be present at the Kindred meeting. All of the North Dakota District 25 legislators attended, including state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-N.D., by conference call. State Sens. Mark Weber, District 22, and Jason Heitkamp, District 26, and Rep. Brandy Pyle, District 22, all R-N.D., also attended.
“CO2 (carbon dioxide) is heavier than air and it will asphyxiate (suffocate or kill) people, wildlife and domestic livestock, which does not make this a good pipeline,” McMichael said. “It is going across tiled farmland and farmland that may get tiled.”
SCS has stated the Midwest Carbon Express would be capable of capturing and safely storing up to 12 million tons of CO2 emissions annually. Doing so would drastically recuse the carbon footprint of ethanol production by up to 50 percent, the company continued.
“(This) will enhance the long-term environmental and economic sustainability of the ethanol and agriculture industries,” SCS stated.
Objections to the pipeline also include how it would be accessed. A portion of the estimated 2,000-mile pipeline would go across what is considered some of southeast North Dakota’s most rugged land.
“Inspections to the pipeline are not feasible. Some of the areas were washed out in the 1975 flood,” McMichael said.
Last week, McMichael gave an update on communications among guests at the Kindred meeting and SCS. He intends to further inform groups like the Richland County Board of Commissioners, which did not have any members at the Kindred meeting.
“Some farmers that are dealing with SCS are also dealing with a MDU (Montana-Dakota Utilities) natural gas pipeline and some are dealing with a solar farm over by Colfax,” McMichael said. “We need to make sure we get our county commissioners informed about what is going on.”
In December, SCS Executive Vice President Wade Boeshans reviewed with Daily News what the company had learned so far. It was clear to him that most people were not comfortable with the idea of a pipeline.
“Still, the majority of landowners are willing to work with and engage with us,” Boeshans said previously. “Our goal is continuing to negotiate to acceptable terms to proceed with the project. We’ll have to make adjustments. We’re continuing to do so.”
The carbon capture project was announced in early 2021, Daily News previously reported. An initial pipeline route was determined in the summer. Boeshans said the hope is to complete the permitting and construction processes, with the capture sequence going online in 2024.
Guests of the Kindred meeting were reminded of things to consider should they negotiate for or ultimately permit a pipeline easement. The most important considerations include safety and satisfaction.
“Make sure you are covered in the event of a carbon leak,” McMichael said.
