Olbay Meyer, 94, Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at home surrounded by family in Hankinson.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hankinson, with the Rev. Thomas Clark officiating. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in the spring.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service on Wednesday, Jan. 22, all at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hankinson.
Pallbearers were Michael Kollman, Curtis Kollman, Douglas Kollman, Matthew Meyer, Jonathan Meyer and Cody Meyer.
Olbay Meyer was born March 21, 1925 in rural Richland County, the son of William and Bertha Meyer. He grew up on the farm and attend country school.
On June 1, 1949 he was united in marriage to Vivian at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hankinson. After their marriage they lived in the rural Hankinson area until 1984, when they moved into Hankinson.
Olbay was member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. He enjoyed dancing, playing cards and being with family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Marshall (Sandy) Meyer, Hankinson; two daughters: Kathy Meyer, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Lisa (Bob) Gerszewski, Shakopee, Minnesota; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and by a sister, Eldeen Rostad, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Meyer; two sisters: Ethel Buckhouse and Lorraine Baker; one brother, Vernon Meyer; and one grandson, Benjamin Meyer.
Frank Family Funeral Home was in charge of funeral arrangements.
