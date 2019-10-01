Ole Thornerson receives 300 years in Clean Machine

Ole Thornerson was wheezing and snorting as he stumbled up the last golden step to Pearly Gate 333.
He expected a huge crowd of friends and relatives cheering him for making it, but he was faced with only an 8-foot table from Walmart at which were seated a trio of saints – Peter, presiding, flanked by James and John.
“Lead me to a room that has been reserved for good Lutherans,” Ole ordered. “Not too close to God, never been close to God.”
St. Peter shifted his green eyeshade to soften the heavenly light streaming from the Great White Throne. “How can you call yourself a good Lutheran if you haven’t been near to God?”
“I understand I’m OK — sin and all. Lutheran grace cancelled all of my sins.”
“What Chinese cookie did you get that from?” St. James asked. “We can’t let dirty sinners walk into heaven with all their evil thoughts, greed, hate and meanness. That would ruin the whole idea of love and sweetness in heaven. You’ve got to go through the Clean Machine.”
St. John thought Ole was ready for a history lesson. “We’ve already had one revolt up here and we aren’t going to see another so we have to run everyone through the Clean Machine to get all of the rebellious humanness out,”
“But I went forward at a Billy Graham crusade,” Ole argued. “That should count for something.”
“Well, not everybody who went forward took up their crosses,” St. John said. “So we have to check sin levels so we know how much wash it’s going to take to make you clean.”
“Well, that’s not the deal they promised me when I joined the church,” Ole protested.
“We need to set the Clean Machine according to your sinfulness. We have 400 settings to deal with every kind of dirty sinner so let’s count your sins. I’ll go through a list of sins.”
“With your track record we’ll have to set the Clean Machine pretty high so you’ll be in for at least 300 years to become a heaven-quality Lutheran,” predicted St. James.
“Uffda, 300 YEARS? That’s awful. This doesn’t sound like heaven to me,” Ole grumbled as he went in a green door to meet the Clean Machine.”
“You can always go to the Other Place. They take everybody as is,” St. John suggested.
