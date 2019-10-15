On the road with Dan Hurd: Massachusetts man is traveling across the country to talk to people about suicide awareness

Massachusetts man made stop in Wyndmere as he pedals across the country
One pedal at a time. That is the motto Dan Hurd lives by. “Live” is why he is riding his bike across the country to spread the message about suicide awareness. He recently made a pit stop at Wyndmere, which also gave him a chance to participate in football practice and talk to school children at a lyceum about suicide awareness. “When I first started this, my intent was not to help anybody else. My focus was to get my life back on track. As I got more focused about suicide awareness I realized a lot of people were struggling just like me,” Hurd said.
Hurd’s life was very different a few years ago. He has PTSD and tried to take his life three times
His life was very different a few years ago. He had just gotten out of the hospital after his third suicide attempt and was already planning to do it again when something happened — a friend put him on a bicycle. Little did Hurd know three rides later and it would change his life. Hurd hopes to log 25,000 miles in three years as he crosses the U.S. “As this journey has developed, so many people tell me they didn’t commit suicide because of my message, and because I was willing to talk about my life and suicide attempts,” Hurd said, who suffers from PTSD.
Now Hurd is undertaking a personal journey of recovery to help himself and others
Hurd bought groceries one day to make dinner at the Sean and Tina Morris home in Wyndmere. He bought chicken to cook as a thank you for their help while he was here. Hurd had been roughing it in a tent near their home and was taking evening meals with them. That happens often for Hurd, he said, other people helping him on his personal recovery journey. “He’s got a great message about being resilient, about getting to know neighbors. I would want that for my own kids ... I would want the world to be open to them,” Tina Morris said.
