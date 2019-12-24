Once upon a wartime Christmas

Being away from home during the Christmas holidays can feel especially lonely, most notably for servicemen overseas who long for kith and kin during the terrors of war.
Such was the case when on Dec. 22, 1953, an Army photo was posted on the wire that showed Charles “Rusty” Wyman of Sisseton, South Dakota, and two other servicemen decorating a Christmas tree. Wyman’s daughter is Barb Wyman of Hankinson, who said her dad’s love of Christmas was even present when he served during the Korean War.
The photo was called “JUST LIKE HOME” and shows the servicemen wearing their helmets and armored vests while wrapping a small tree with non-traditional decorations.
“He told us that he and a few other soldiers wanted a little something to remind them of home, and that is how this Christmas tree was created. He said everyone had a little something to add to the tree. He said it wasn’t much of a tree, but they all loved it,” Barb said. When this photo was taken, Rusty Wyman was a corporal in the U.S. Army, serving with the 14th Infantry Regiment. He passed away in April 2017.
Rusty Wyman was born May 30, 1930 in Sisseton. He served in Korea from 1952 until April 23, 1954 and saw quite a bit of action, Barb said. He suffered a bad infection in his leg from sleeping in rice fields, so the Army wanted to send him home, but Rusty declined and went back to service when doctors were able to get the infection under control, she said.
Rusty was awarded the Korean Peace Medal. Upon returning home, he opened a store in Sisseton in 1966 called The Stadium Grocery. It started small, but was a successful venture and soon grew, Barb said.
Located at the junction of S.D. Highway 10 and 81, The Stadium Grocery served as an early business model for today’s “quick stop” convenience stores. It sold gas, fast food and other items seven days a week. It wasn’t just his business smarts that Barb Wyman loved about her father — it was also his love of Christmas.
“My dad was and will always be my hero. His love of all things Christmas is alive in our homes as well,” she said, pointing to her own vintage decorations.
He had four children — Barb (Russell Boehning) of Hankinson, David (Shirley) Wyman of Waubay, South Dakota, Loretta (Gary) Smith of Beardsley, Minnesota, and Darlene (David) Kuntz of Hankinson.
