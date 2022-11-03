Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. News Monitor, as a public service, has information on voting centers in Richland County, North Dakota. We also will answer some questions on voting procedure.
All voting centers will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day
Seven voting centers in Richland County will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, News Monitor previously reported. The voting centers are:
• Colfax Community Center, 209 Broadway St. S, Colfax, North Dakota
• Fairmount Community Center, 113 Main Ave, Fairmount
• Hankinson Community Center, 112 Main Ave. S., Hankinson
• Lidgerwood American Legion Hall, 23 Wiley Ave. N, Lidgerwood
• Mooreton Community Center, 201 Mooreton Ave. S., Mooreton
• Wahpeton Event Center, 995 21st Ave. N, Wahpeton, North Dakota
• Wyndmere Fire Hall, 306 Cedar Ave., Wyndmere
You’ve got questions, we’ve got answers
I live in ____, can I vote in _____?
Yes, any qualified elector residing in Richland County can use any vote center in Richland County on Election Day.
I applied for an absentee ballot and received one. After that, I decided that I want to vote at a voting center on Election Day, so I never sent in my absentee ballot. Is that okay?
Yes. So long as your absentee ballot wasn’t already turned in, you are still able to vote in person at a voting center on Election Day.
I’m a new resident of Richland County. Can I still vote?
If you have been a resident of Richland County for at least 30 days and have documentation proving your residency, you can vote. If your driver’s license does not adequately establish your county residency, you may present a utility bill, bank statement or pay stub. Voting is available to qualified electors including residents. Non-residents currently living in Richland County on work visas are ineligible.
News Monitor and Daily News will provide live Election Night coverage online on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and recaps in our print editions.