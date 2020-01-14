Onion calendar calls for tsunami this June

I’d just pulled up to the post office to mail a couple of packages when Delbert Eszlinger called to wish me a Happy New Year from his ranch seven miles northeast of Ashley.
After we bragged about the size of our snowdrifts, I asked him about the famous onion calendar he and Donna do every New Year’s Eve, which predicts moisture for the coming year.
The way it works is you slice an onion in half vertically to create 12 “cups” representing the months of the year. Then you add a teaspoon of salt to draw out the moisture from the onion cups. The varying amounts of water in the cups in the morning represent the expected moisture for the coming year. Delbert said it was 95 percent accurate in 2019. If that’s so, you’d think he would have moved south.
When it came time to slice the onion, I realized I was in way over my head. First, I hadn’t mixed a vodka sour like Delbert does before the ceremony. All I had is wine. With all that corkscrew business it seemed like a lot of work. I lack the necessary ambition to be a good drinker.
I thought maybe there should be an incantation or something, but I didn’t have any Harry Potter books. Or maybe a goat sacrifice, but I didn’t have a goat, so I was just mean to the cat for a while.
Then I lost confidence in my onion when I realized it didn’t have one of those country-of-origin stickers. So basically I was working with an undocumented onion. What if it came from Mexico? I don’t speak Spanish. This was becoming more stressful than I’d imagined.
I managed to slice the onion without any spilt blood, but I didn’t have an actual measuring teaspoon, so I had to count out two half-teaspoons per cup. But somewhere along about March, I lost count because I’m bad at math. No alcohol was involved.
The bottom line is, I can’t be sure my calendar is as accurate as the Eszlingers’, which predicts a great year ahead if your name is Noah or you have gills.
Here’s what the Bender Onion Calendar predicts:
• January: Earthquakes
• February: Weather develops a goiter.
• March: We’re all going to die.
• April: Boll Weevils
• May: Landslides
• June: Dorfman Lake tsunami
• July: Sharknado
• August: Snowshine
• September: Volcanic eruption in the Forbes Hills
• October: Dogs and cats living together
• November: Penguins spotted near Lehr
• December: The Eszlingers move to Yuma.
I don’t think Nostradamus did it this way.
