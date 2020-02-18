Operation Round Up doles grants of $8,700

Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up program recently made 12 donations totaling $8,700; bringing the total donations in 2019 to $18,750.
In November, the Operation Round Up board approved donations to seven area organizations and five individuals received medical assistance donations, including:
• Kulm Community Development Corporation, new community laundromat, $1,200
• Glenn Hangaard, medical assistance, $1,000
• Floyd Roehrich, medical assistance, $1,000
• Pauline Mahler, medical assistance, $1,000
• Manor St. Joseph, Edgeley, new furnace, $1,200
• Oakes Park and Recreation/Pool, table umbrellas, $600
• Fredonia American Legion Post 260, replace shingles, $500
• John Mlnarik, medical assistance, $500
• William Ward, medical assistance, $500
• Oakes Public School, acoustical shell, $500,
• Lidgerwood Public Schools, mental health counselor, $400
• Rutland Community Club, community event, $300
Since its inception in 2002, Operation Round Up has awarded $332,570 to charitable causes throughout rural areas and towns located in its service territory, which extends from the Red River on the east, and west nearly to Ashley; and from the South Dakota border to within six miles of Jamestown.
The board will meet again in May to review applications. Download an application on the cooperative’s website, www.dakotavalley.com; or you contact staff assistant Michelle Berry, at 800-342-4671 or 493-2281.
