Dear Reader,
I’m sitting under the shade of a maple tree we planted here some 15 years ago. There’s enough Sunday morning sunshine sneaking through the branches to warm my back as I peck away on my laptop, soaking up as much summer as I can while I can. There’s enough of a breeze to keep the flies at bay. Butterflies are busy in the clover. The bees will be here soon.
I should have been busy hours ago, but I slept in. That is to say, I got a full eight hours of sleep. In the past, if I slept past 5 a.m, I woke to find someone taking my pulse. Today, consciousness started with birds singing through an open window and a pug snoring on the sheepskin rug he thinks I got just for him. Usually, I rise with some topic in mind, but not so this morning.
I’ve often been asked about writing. “Well, you just sit down and write,” is the best answer I’ve come up with. And when pressed further about the art of writing by a would-be-author, I say, “You have to read a lot. “But I’m too busy writing to read,” some have replied. Never buy a book from those people. I’ve just saved you $30 and hours wasted on an empty vessel.
So, I decided to write you a letter, something that regrettably has become a lost art in the age of text-messaging. Occasionally, I stumble across old letters from my mother, old friends, and lost sweethearts that sometimes found me a continent away. Those letters make me smile. I’ve got a letter I wrote in grade school begging to bring home a hissing feral kitten from my grandparents’ barn. The answer was no because all parents know that when a child wants a pet, it becomes Mom’s responsibility. I am reminded of such decisions each morning when I am greeted by the desperate yowl of a 16-year-old slightly senile cat whose dish is almost empty.
More butterflies, now, and one bee, and the soft coo of the mourning doves. I’ve become a bird watcher in recent years but I don’t seek them out. I lure them in with an assortment of feeders, and as the sun goes down, my thoughts are drowned out by dozens of finches and warblers singing away in a big tree near the patio. I indulge myself with the notion that the 9 p.m. symphony is them giving thanks to me for keeping the feeders full. Most mornings as I read the news on the patio, I am joined by a young warbler who bravely sits five feet away peeping from a shepherd’s hook.
It’s church.
I’ll confess to a little distracted thinking this morning. I’ve got a couple of hours of work waiting for me at the office in preparation for a Monday newspaper deadline at two papers, one of which just turned 119-years old. I don’t really fully relax until my work is done, but today I have another task. Pickles. I really didn’t think through this whole garden thing; I underestimated the relentlessness of the cucumbers. My rough estimate is that after factoring in overhead — jars, accessories, fertilizer, and my water bill — each quart will cost me about $15. A bargain if I can successfully replicate my Grandma Spilloway’s recipe. My Grandma Bender is generally acknowledged by my family as the best cook, but Grandma Spilloway’s pickles? Unparalleled. I miss those old girls.
Gus is peeing on one of the pear trees Dylan planted for me on Father’s Day. It’s about seven years old but in spite of the trauma of relocation, it has on its branches exactly one pear. A fine start.
And now the texts roll in. India is at college in West Virginia pretending she misses Gus but not me. I’ve rescued two bugs from certain drowning in my coffee cup. Add lifeguard to my resume. They won’t sleep for days. At least the bees have avoided immersion, a baptism. There’s nothing worse than an amped-up bee.
So it goes in this season of solitude and introspection, my friend. The world remains beautifully indifferent. Now, I must go. The barn swallows are dive-bombing the cat.
