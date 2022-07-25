Dear Editor:
Some people say silence is approval. I can’t remain silent when I strongly disagree with the articles that Tony Bender and Lloyd Omdahl wrote in the July 12, 2022 News Monitor concerning abortion.
Anyone can use the case of a young girls becoming pregnant because of rape, incest, or a situation where the life of the mother is in danger, but does that justify the more than 60 million babies that have been aborted since 1973 – Roe v. Wade?
Most of those were abortion on demand cases caused by promiscuous and irresponsible behavior or maybe, “I can do whatever I damn please because it’s legal to have an abortion.”
Those who say they lost their freedom or reproductive rights when Roe v. Wade was overturned in reality did not because a couple’s reproductive right is before conception, not after. Abortion is not and never should have been considered a right. Life is a right!
Life of a human being begins at conception when a soul is imparted to the newly created being. God’s law – the Fifth Commandment – thou shalt not kill supersedes human law so even though the taking of an unborn human life was legal for 49 years it was against God’s law. Humans made that mistake and finally humans changed the law of the land to coincide with God’s law.
Lastly, Omdahl states that the United States is a killing country point out horrific sins of the past and saying that abortion is none of our business – it’s solely between God and his believers. Well I think he’s wrong because it concerns all of us who want to correct the wrongs of the past and whose ultimate goal is Heaven.
John Frolek
Lidgerwood, North Dakota
