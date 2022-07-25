Purchase Access

Dear Editor:

Some people say silence is approval. I can’t remain silent when I strongly disagree with the articles that Tony Bender and Lloyd Omdahl wrote in the July 12, 2022 News Monitor concerning abortion.



John Frolek

Lidgerwood, North Dakota

