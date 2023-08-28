Hey, kids, how’s tricks? By now, we should all be settled in. When school started, my mother used to say, “Now my vacation begins.” By the way, it was her birthday last week. Forward your cash gifts to me, I’ll see that she gets them.
OK, on to our Back to School Quiz. Whether or not it goes on your permanent record directly relates to the size of your tax-deductible cash gift to my beloved mother.
1. How do the Bender Kids address their mother?
a. Mama Pajama
b. Cassius Mom
c. On bended knee
d. Her Royal Meanness
2. Where does the phrase “How’s tricks?” come from?
a. Nautical term
b. Naughty term
c. Halloween delinquents
d. Cheap Trick cover band
3. How was Doug Burgum injured before the GOP debate?
a. Landed on his spurs after spectacular 360° dunk
b. Kicking butt in the polls
c. Tripped over his tongue
d. Shot by Donald Trump on Fifth Avenue
4. How did Yevgeny Prigozhin die?
a. Natural causes
b. Wasn’t the apple of Putin’s eye
c. All we know is his last words were “Hold my beer.”
d. Shot by Donald Trump on Fifth Avenue
5. Former ND Governor Ed Schafer’s SUV was stolen from the KFGO parking lot last week by:
a. Joel Heitkamp in a blatant attempt to frame Scott Hennen
b. News Director Paul Jurgens in a blatant attempt to boost ratings
c. A parolee who needed to get to an appointment with his parole officer
d. O.J.
6. Last week, Donald Trump weighed in at 215 pounds and won a Bedminster tournament with a 67. How?
a. With God all things are possible.
b. Ours is not to question.
c. “Do you believe in Miracles!?!”
d. Measuring in Celsius
7. What is wrong with Ron DeSantis?
a. Glitch in the Matrix
b. Positronic emotion chip short circuit
c. The Body Snatchers
d. In concussion protocol
8. One of the concerns of striking Hollywood actors is AI because:
a. No need to bring veterinarians into this
b. Would rather do it the old fashioned way
c. May produce presidential candidates
d. Everyone’s seen 2001: A Space Odyssey.
9. Main reason Hunter Biden must be impeached:
a. Got $2 billion from Saudi Arabia
b. That insurrection at Mustang Ranch
c. Received 41 fast-tracked trademarks from China
d. Met with Russians in Biden Tower in downtown Manhattan
10. What we’ve learned from 400+ mass shootings so far this year.
a. Good guys with guns in short supply
b. If they didn’t have guns we’d have mass stabbings.
c. Binary triggers may be a problem but only because of possible LGBTQ connections.
d. It’s the video games, namely Angry Birds.
BONUS: The cause of unprecedented global forest fires?
a. Forests
b. Antifa
c. Not climate change
d. Electric cars
Answers: 1. c; 2. d; 3. b; 4. b; 5. a; 6. d; 7. b; 8. a; 9. a; 10. b; Bonus: c. Grades: 9-11 correct: No fair using Google. 6-8 correct: Dang, no Taylor Swift tickets for you. 3-5 correct: This teacher shortage is for reelz, peeps. 0-2 correct: Take two Kool-Aids and call me in the morning.
Tony Bender is publisher of the Ashley Tribune and is a North Dakota columnist.