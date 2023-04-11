As I gaze out at a nine-foot gash through my driveway from which a semi-domesticated jackrabbit is able to peer into my second floor window, my neighbor is heroically pushing snow off the gravel with his loader tractor.
And another wall of snow is coming our way.
In winters like this, it's tough for blade operators to keep up. It'd take nerves of steel to do that job. And brains of mush.
I know I'm supposed to cheer you up, but at this point, just be dang glad the paper arrived. Next to the snowplow operators and farmers in the calving barn, mail route drivers are my heroes. Their motto is, “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”
I don't know who wrote that, but I guarantee they're not from North Dakota.
I list my cell phone as an “emergency contact.” However, I often field post-blizzard calls from subscribers if the paper isn't there that exact usual second. The good news is they really miss their paper. The bad news is, in typical Kraut fashion, they yell first and shoot later.
I prefer the Finns.
It's a cultural thing. Finns are passive-aggressive. Germans From Russia? Aggressive-aggressive. Not even the on-hold music, “Peace in the Valley,” soothes them. They haven't gotten to the New Testament, yet. Their's is a “vengeful, wretched, spiteful, straight-razor totin' God.” I think that's from Deuteronomy. Or Tony Joe White.
Me: “Uh, maybe you noticed most roads were shut down for nineteen days this month.”
Hulda: “That's no excuse.”
Typically, it's a delivery snag. Not that we don't make mistakes. Which are invisible until it's in print, in the hands of thousands, and recorded for posterity. Subscribers instinctively know it's a delivery problem, but we have fewer bureaucratic levels than the USPS, so they call us. We pick up, they yell. One-stop yelling.
Their plan's for me to mail more copies at $4 a pop (First Class) into the teeth of tomorrow's blizzard. We will e-mail them out immediately. Otherwise, I quote the mail carrier's code and pray to that vengeful God for delivery on the third day. Instead of 40 days and 40 nights.
I think the reason I'm so Biblical today is because Mom invited us to miss Easter with her on Sunday. Also, to appease the state legislature which has been out-godding God this session. I'm writing this in a bathrobe and don't know for sure if I'm drag-queening or not. That last sentence alone will keep me out of libraries.
Someone in Bismarck actually decided, “We've met the enemy and it's the library.” Good news for librarians, though. A winter assault's unlikely.
Oh, yeah. Winter. Folks, here's what's not helping: Saying, “Well, it could be worse.” Or, “It keeps the riff-raff out.” Sure, but it keeps them here, too. They couldn't extradite our legislators even if someone wanted them.
I don't wanna hear about the Winter of 1997 or the Winter of 1966, either. Why don't you remind me of the time my favorite dog died while you're at it?
This, this, people, is The Winter of Our Discontent.
I had a routine blood test last week and the topic of weather inevitably arose, and my nurse, who outwardly appeared sane, told me she was thrilled that Bismarck might break the snowfall record — 97 inches. “I should be stabbing you,” I said.
So, enough with the cheerfulness. Not that it's been much of a problem. Have you visited Facebook, lately? They're all acting like subscribers. I posted that I'd made an August appointment to switch my truck back to summer tires and they called me an optimist.
You'll know before you get this issue — unless you're an online reader — whether the predicted doozy of a storm actually doozied. Here, we're as prepared as we can be. Got a standby generator and a backup backup generator. The freezer's full, pantry's full, and we have enough dried goods procured during COVID to last us until spring. Of 2024.
After that, Mr. Jackrabbit, all bets are off. Unless you really can lay eggs.
Fortunately, the Bobcat's back in action after a stint on life support. It got pretty dicey. We got flowers from Melroe and the Last Rites from Carquest. I've never seen a mechanic give mouth to tailpipe resuscitation before. He kept screaming, “Stay away from the light!”
You, too. And stay out of the ditches.