Fargo Forum columnist Jim Shaw wrote last week, “To paraphrase Gerald Ford, our long statewide nightmare is over. The North Dakota Legislature has adjourned.”
This one was a doozy, one for the ages, inanely focused on culture wars, leaving critical funding issues for the very end of the session.
A faction of self-righteous busybodies declared war on librarians, doctors, teachers, parents, school lunches, and the LGBTQ community. Was any letter of the alphabet was left unscathed? Certainly not P.
They imported a contrived national culture war agenda to solve problems that don't exist. Job security, I guess. In the end, SWAT teams didn't descend on libraries over the placement of National Geographic, but there's an obsession over bathrooms and who can use them.
Are we really going to trust the government to potty train us?
Any guy who's gone to a concert or a nightclub has watched women invade the restroom. No one blinks. People have been negotiating this for years without legislation. When we drank beer out on the prairie, boys to the front, girls to the rear, and somebody would always press the brake pedal just for fun.
I've done the math on this, and it seems to me that anyone in “the wrong bathroom” is going to be in a stall. (We'll pause for some of you to sort through that.) Isn't that the dignified solution? Stalls? Separate showers? Co-ed facilities are common in Europe, and we've had unisex, family bathrooms for ages and no one died.
What are we so afraid of? Someone please cite the long list of North Dakota bathroom crimes. It's nonexistent. The last big regional bathroom arrest involved an Idaho Republican in the Minneapolis airport. When they say, “Don't squeeze the Charmin, in Minnesota, they're serious.
It's just silly, and that's how we look to the nation. There was a time when we wanted less government and personal privacy. You know, personal responsibility, local control, freedom, and all of that. Or was that just for T-shirts and bumper stickers?
The reality is, parents, doctors, teachers, school boards, county and city governments, typically know what's best for them, their families, and their communities. When will we learn that one-size, cookie-cutter solutions often cause more issues than they solve?
Maybe I'm naive, but I trust my librarian, Larry Flynt, to keep the bodice-busters under the counter in a brown paper wrapper, and school administrators to sort out bathroom concerns, and let's face it, it's custodians who get solve the real problems. Gosh, no one's ever legislated plungers and yet, we figured it out all by ourselves without Big Bathroom Brother.
Meanwhile, with the rest of the country mocking North Dakota Legislative Luddites, we're spending millions to promote the state and recruit workers to fill 30,000 workplace vacancies. Famously, it was recently reported, we snagged nine. Nine people showed up to work as a result of millions spent.
Talk about mixed messaging. One corner shouts, “We're Legendary!” while others demand you to drop your pants before you get to the bathroom. Along with armed guards, perhaps we'll post licensed psychiatrists outside the door who'll make you complete a psychological profile to make sure you're not gay and therefore attracted to the general population inside. Then which bathroom must you use? Defecation's never been more complicated. Used to be, the only concern was if there was paper on the spool.
It's silly. Mean and unproductive.
What if we sent a different message? What if—and I know this might require constitutional changes—every resident got an oil rebate check every year just like Alaskans? Imagine every family member receiving $2,000 just for living here. Instead, we keep giving Big Oil tax cuts for no reason. Folks, they're only here because we've got oil. Duh.
What if we significantly paid down higher education and healthcare costs for residents? Incentivize North Dakota citizenship! Cuz, you know the weather isn't working for us. Unless, maybe, we put a snowmobile in every garage.
Legislators need to seriously consider the messages they're broadcasting to the world. The citizens of this once-great state are overwhelmingly kind, openminded, and far more progressive than those who purportedly represent us. Let's reflect that. Let that be our message.
Make North Dakota Great Again.