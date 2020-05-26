Watching Thomas Beadle during his tenure in the legislature has shown he is a hard-working, common sense leader who knows how to get things done. His commitment to bettering the education of our students and support for autism therapies tells me his heart is in the right place.
That’s the kind of leader we want as our state treasurer. He knows how to get things done and will fight for our citizens. I know he is the best pick for the job and am glad to see other Republicans like Gov. Doug Burgum, former Gov. Jack Dalrymple and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem are supporting him as well.
Please join me in voting for Thomas Beadle.
