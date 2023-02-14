Editor’s Note: What was Tony Bender doing 10 years ago? The same thing he’s doing now—growing facial hair, this time for the Wishek Centennial.This one’s from 2013.
As I traveled to wrestling and basketball tournaments recently, it was easy to pick out people from Ashley. We were the ones that looked like invading Visigoths. Let me explain. You see Ashley is about 100 days away from its 125th celebration, June 20-23, 2013, and most of the men (and some of the women) are growing beards to celebrate.
It is my understanding that in a show of solidarity, women not genetically predisposed to facial hair have stopped shaving their legs. (Projected 2013 birthrate in Ashley: Zero.) Some women quit shaving after the last celebration in 1988 and cannot go near a zoo for fear of ending up on the wrong side of the bars. I would be the last person to suggest a lack of femininity in Ashley, but around here “dowdy” is considered a fashion statement. I don’t know when Maybelline is going to hit town, but it’s going to be big.
We are a ragged-looking bunch indeed. At halftime, the workers at the Jamestown Civic Center concession stand ducked behind the popcorn machine when the Ashley horde approached. That’s how the rumor about Hell’s Angels got started. In the interest of public safety, how do you tell Ashley Brothers of the Brush from Hell’s Angels? The Ashley guys are the mean ones with Dekalb Seed hats.
Some guys naturally look better in beards. There’s me, Bobby Delzer, Jesse Kaseman, Santa Claus and the guys from ZZ Top. My kids were so horrified by their first glimpse of my face when I shaved for a funeral a year ago, they made me take a sacred vow never to do that again. India, with tears in her eyes and a quivering voice, begged — “Please Dad, never again!” The cats hissed.
It is traditional for all Brothers of the Brush to shave at the same time months ahead of the celebration for a beard-growing contest. There are various categories: Best Beard, Scraggliest Beard, Unibomber Look-a-Like, Fewest Lice—that kind of thing.
The last time I saw Bobby Delzer without a beard we were in grade school, so it really freaked me out. I don’t want to get into details, but when you have a beard for decades you don’t realize there’s a lot happening underneath all that hair — none of it good. Jesse Kaseman is a good friend of mine and a darn fine mechanic, but if ever there was a face built for a beard, it is his.
Then there is baby-faced Dillon Becker who walked into my office last week with what appeared to be an emaciated kitten with mange clinging to his chin. My ear hair is thicker. He was dressed in black. “You know,” I said, “All you need is a plaid shirt and suspenders and you’ll be ready for the Hutterite Colony.” He unzipped his jacket to reveal a plaid shirt. No suspenders. His beard meowed.
I don’t know much about the Hutterites other than they are good neighbors and sell quality smoked chickens, but I don’t think you get your suspenders until you have been promoted. Kind of like in the army. So, if you see a guy with just one suspender, it means he knows how to plow but his furrows are crooked.
Imagine some day thousands of years from now if by archeological happenstance my column is the only known record of Hutterites. That will be hilarious.
“Class, what do we know about the Hutterites?”
“Well, they smoked chickens, wore suspenders and their leader was Dillon Becker. He used a kitten for a beard.”
At any rate, let’s get back to my whole point, which is that Dillon Becker has one pitiful looking beard. (Chances of Dillon getting a date in 2013 with that feeble beard? Zero.) If he registers at eHarmony.com, the mainframe is going to melt down. That’s a face only the FBI could appreciate.
The original name for the celebration was quasquicentennial but the committee spent the first three meetings trying to figure out how to spell it before agreeing it would be called “The 125th” but not before one committee member died from blood loss while getting an “Ashley Quasquicentennial” tattoo.
When Eureka, South Dakota, celebrated their quasquicentennial last year they appointed subcommittees for each syllable but eventually decided to call it “The Big Q”. But that sounded a little too “James Bond” for Ashley.
If you are wondering, in 2038 when we celebrate 150 years, it will be called a sesquicentennial. With No Child Left Behind in place, if we start now we should be able to spell it by then.