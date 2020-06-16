Blackberry brandy and lemon drops

Editor’s Note: Tony Bender took the week off. Here’s one of our favorites from 2018.
I was a hundred yards down the gravel road to my home, heading back to my computer to wrestle a deadline, when I braked to a stop. There was nothing there that couldn’t wait. India was at play practice. A pug snoozed in his kennel. A black cat sat in a chair by the window eyeing sparrows with bad intent. And that deadline? There’s always another one waiting.
By March, one’s refuge can seem like solitary confinement.
The orangish sun was still high enough in the west to be melting snow as I turned around and headed for Venturia. The moon was paradoxically rising in the east, a pale, almost translucent orb, the same milky color of the stratus clouds strewn across a cyan sky.
Donnie and another guy were watching the evening news at the Duck Inn when I walked in.
“Jim Beam and Coke,” I ordered.
I swirled the ice cubes in the glass in an uncomfortable silence, the kind of silence you get when it feels like you should say something, but no one has anything to say.
The television news team closed out the show with artificial smiles and computer-generated graphics in stark contrast to the time capsule surroundings — the dark, oiled wooden floor, the battle-scarred bar where the world’s problems have been solved time and time again, the regal slate pool table in back with leather pockets.
“Doing anything for Easter?” Donnie asked the other guy.
“Probably going to my folks’ place.” Then a pause. A quizzical look. “Is that this weekend?”
Donnie assured him it was.
After the other guy left through the back door, I swirled my ice cubes some more, and Donnie nursed a longneck Bud.
The sun warmed me through the front window like a spring chick under a heat lamp. I glanced at the clock: 6:41, and it seemed like the truth, although bar clocks are notorious liars.
I scanned the wall of bottles behind the bar, deciding that when I left, I would take home some brandy. “Blackberry brandy cures everything,” Donnie said, and I remembered my grandmother giving me a teaspoon full of sugar soaked in the stuff to cure a cold. I lived, so it must have worked.
“I don’t do it consciously,” I said, “but I realize I buy blackberry brandy sometimes because it connects me to my Grandma Bender. And when my Grandpa Spilloway quit smoking, he started sucking on lemon drops, so I buy lemon drops because they remind me of him.”
“I didn’t know they even made them, anymore,” Donnie said.
“Oh, they do,” I assured him, “I just bought some.”
We talked about fishing, about the economy, the prices of things — $250,000 for a new combine, $65,000 for a new diesel pickup...
“What did you pay for your first car?” I asked.
“Twenty-five bucks!” He grinned. He’d earned it one Saturday by hauling a thousand bales with a buddy. A thousand bales. I’d hauled plenty of those idiot blocks myself.
“Remember how scratched and bloody your forearms would get, how even leather gloves wore out in a day or two,” I said. “And then... the worst of it was, you’d have a big load balanced on a wobbly flatbed as you crept up some tilted cow path...”
“...And you’d lose half the load!” Donnie said, finishing my sentence with a wry chuckle.
It seems funnier now than it did then.
I still have one of my Grandpa Spilloway’s bale hooks hanging in the garage, memorabilia from hot, itchy, dusty afternoons in the hay mound. I remembered picking rocks in that gravel pits he called his fields.
The ghosts and memories thickened the air. I contemplated such things in a reverie of silence that was comfortable now.
In time, I pushed my glass in surrender toward Donnie. He slid the brandy into a brown paper bag, and swept up the dollars I’d placed on the bar.
I left him there with the ghosts.
I started my pickup, paused to light the nub of a cigar, then reluctantly crept out of town.
At bedtime, I let Gus the Wonder Pug into India’s room, where he sleeps. She popped something into her mouth as she scrolled through her phone.
“What is that?” I asked.
“A lemon drop.”
I smiled. “Goodnight, Ind.”
“Goodnight, Dad.”
Somewhere across the universe, John Spilloway reached into his front pocket, popped a linty lemon drop into his mouth, basked in the mystic rays of the sunset, and smiled.
He sees the connection... generations spread across the expanse of time... I see the connection, but that feisty young girl with the pug in her lap thinks she’s just eating lemon drops.
